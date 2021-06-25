Plan to bring colourful minstrels culture to Gqeberha

GQ Entertainers inviting people to ‘join, let their hair down and have a jol’

PREMIUM

A sea of satin and the air filled with the sounds of the ghoema beat — that is how the Kaapse Klopse is experienced.



And if three men from Gqeberha have their way, the city will soon have its own minstrels aptly named the GQ Entertainers...