Plan to bring colourful minstrels culture to Gqeberha
GQ Entertainers inviting people to ‘join, let their hair down and have a jol’
A sea of satin and the air filled with the sounds of the ghoema beat — that is how the Kaapse Klopse is experienced.
And if three men from Gqeberha have their way, the city will soon have its own minstrels aptly named the GQ Entertainers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.