Ailing Motherwell woman who touched hearts of many dies

PREMIUM

The ailing Motherwell woman who sparked humanity in the people of Nelson Mandela Bay has died.



The story of “Andy”, a 31-year-old woman from Motherwell who was starving and suffering from HIV and TB and withering away, touched the hearts of many who made donations of clothes, food, medical assistance and grant funding...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.