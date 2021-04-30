PODCAST | Ramaphosa in the hot seat, Ace’s head on the chopping block and do politicians need to be educated?

What you will hear:

(01:14) The conversation begins with the Sunday Times politics team dissecting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s responses before the state capture commission. The team considers if Ramaphosa did enough to prevent state corruption during his time as deputy president and what his action tell us about him as a leader.

(19:09) The team also discusses the controversial “step-aside” issue brewing within the ANC. They consider what might become of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule now that his grace period has lapsed. Will he step aside peacefully or attempt to test the issue further?

(22:34) Finally, spurred on by recent allegations of misrepresentation within the DA, the team asks how important it is for political leaders to receive a higher education or form of training.

