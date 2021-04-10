'Don't bring ANC factional talk to my husband's event,' Limpho Hani tells alliance leader

Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho, on Saturday had to plead with ANC alliance leaders not to politicise the occasion commemorating her husband’s death, warning this would cause further divisions.

She was referring to comments made earlier by Cosatu’s second deputy president, Louise Thipe, who said the union federation supported the 2017 Nasrec conference resolutions to have those in leadership implicated in corruption step aside from their positions immediately.

She was speaking at the 28th annual Chris Hani commemoration and wreath-laying ceremony which took place at the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park in Elsepark in Ekurhuleni.

The “step-aside” resolution has a direct impact on ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule who has until the end of April to step aside or face suspension.

The resolution has divided the ANC national executive committee and party members at large.

“I normally do not want to remark on speeches of people who spoke before me but I feel very strong about a statement made here about the step-aside (resolution). I am of the strong view that we are standing here and Chris was a unifier.

“I would suggest, let’s not bring the discussions from the NEC to this function. That’s my plea. Here we are united because we are all ANC. We should not have factions. Now if you bring NEC discussions when you are not part of the NEC, I think you are dividing us more.”

But Hani’s plea fell on deaf ears as SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande, who spoke after her, fired a salvo at those using the name of uMkhonto weSizwe to bring about divisions in the ANC.

“We condemn very strongly the factionalist abuse of the name of Umkhonto we Sizwe. MK would never mobilise in support of some leaders against other leaders of the ANC or the alliance ... were it not because of the MK commanders and commissars, and some of the MK soldiers who helped us to build self defence units, we would not be having a free SA today”

He went on to say, “Don’t abuse the honour or the memory of uMkhonto weSizwe to pursue factionalist battles and want to project MK as if it was a private army of some leaders of the ANC and the alliance.”

Nzimande also condemned those who claimed to have information about the circumstances surrounding Hani’s death but failed to go to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.