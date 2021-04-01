Suspension without pay and fines for EFF MPs who disrupted Gordhan

Two EFF MPs who stormed the podium when public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan delivered his budget vote speech on July 11 2019 should be suspended without pay for no longer than 30 days.

Fourteen other EFF MPs who were part of a group who disrupted the speech should receive a fine not more than an equivalent of a month's salary.

These recommendations were made by parliament's powers and privileges committee, and announced on Wednesday.

The committee met on Wednesday to consider mitigating and aggravating factors, as well as the appropriate penalties, relating to the 2019 incident. The EFF MPs had already been found guilty of contempt.

None of the MPs attended their three-day disciplinary hearing.