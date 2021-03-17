Politics

Many distractions to delivering services in coalition, says Helen Zille

DA federal chair offers advice to Bay leaders in virtual meeting

By Raahil Sain - 17 March 2021

Delivering services while holding onto political power was  a major challenge faced by coalition governments.

That is according to DA federal chair Helen Zille, who was speaking during a virtual meeting on Tuesday in which she offered advice  to mayor Nqaba Bhanga and leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X