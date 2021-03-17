Gqeberha furore: One week left to object

Those opposed to name change have until March 25 to present views

There is just one week left before the closing date for objections to the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha and Uitenhage to Kariega.



The name-change saga continues to be a hot topic in SA, and those who want the new names reversed have until Thursday next week to object...

