Politics

Gqeberha furore: One week left to object

Those opposed to name change have until March 25 to present views

By Michael Kimberley - 17 March 2021

There is just one week left before the closing date for objections to the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha and Uitenhage to Kariega.     

The name-change saga continues to be a hot topic in SA, and those who want the new names reversed have until Thursday next week to object...

X