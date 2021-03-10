WATCH LIVE | Siyabonga Gama to testify at state capture inquiry after Brian Molefe concludes testimony

He was responding to a question why he never exercised his right to state his version of events when Rule 3.3 notices were sent to him, among them being those about minister Pravin Gordhan’s testimony.

The inquiry’s focus has been on establishing why the state-owned entity paid a R17m settlement to Gama in 2011.

The inquiry’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, may recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa go after former Transnet board members who supported Gama’s settlement payment

Among the misconduct claims were that Gama signed a multimillion-rand contract without reading its terms, insulted his colleagues and ignored board instructions.

TimesLIVE