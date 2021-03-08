WATCH LIVE | Ace Magashule briefs the media after ANC top six meeting with Zuma

The ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to brief the media on Thursday evening after a meeting between the party's top six officials and former president Jacob Zuma.

The Sunday Times Daily reported that the meeting was expected to discuss various issues including Zuma’s defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear before the Zondo commission inquiry into state capture.

The party's top leadership was expected to try to persuade the former president to go back to the commission.