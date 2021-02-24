Opposition parties launch bid to oust Bay and Kouga mayors
The DA could be without a mayor in the Eastern Cape as Nelson Mandela Bay’s Nqaba Bhanga and his Kouga counterpart mayor Horatio Hendricks face motions of no confidence on Friday.
However, opposition parties have to convince DA councillors and in the case of the Bay, coalition partners, to vote with them...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.