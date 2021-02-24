Politics

Opposition parties launch bid to oust Bay and Kouga mayors

By Nomazima Nkosi - 24 February 2021

The DA could be without a mayor in the Eastern Cape as Nelson Mandela Bay’s Nqaba Bhanga and his Kouga counterpart mayor Horatio Hendricks face motions of no confidence on Friday.

However, opposition parties have to convince DA councillors and in the case of the Bay, coalition partners, to vote with them...

