ANC caucus never instructed its MPs to cover up corruption: chief whip Pemmy Majodina

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has defended the party caucus, saying it has never instructed any member to cover up corruption.

On the contrary, Majodina said, the party has directed its members to leave no stone unturned in holding officials and ministers to account for acts of corruption.

Majodina was addressing a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address last Thursday.

Earlier this month, former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza accused the governing party of being instrumental in weakening parliamentary oversight.

Khoza told the state capture inquiry that MPs who performed their oversight function properly in the ANC were severely punished and their political careers destroyed, and caucus leaders encouraged MPs to protect the executive.

In a speech on Tuesday dedicated to her late predecessor Jackson Mthembu, Majodina spoke of the party’s track record of oversight under Mthembu’s leadership.