Phumzile Van Damme dissects ANC's 'success' at the polls: 'When election time comes, it unites'

Fresh from her controversial sabbatical, Phumzile Van Damme has got tongues wagging with her analysis of the ANC's success at the polls.

At the weekend, the DA MP gave her take on the ANC and why the party is still in government despite its failings and allegations of factionalism.

She said when it comes to election time, the party unites and focuses on winning, not factionalism.

“All leaders are given a platform because the ANC understands different leaders appeal to different markets. [Cyril] Ramaphosa, Ace [Magashule] and others campaign,” said Van Damme.