'No-one is above the law': Thuli Madonsela slams Zuma’s 'shocking behaviour'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has expressed dismay at former president Jacob Zuma's “behaviour” regarding the state capture inquiry, labelling it as “shocking” and inexcusable.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, Madonsela said Zuma's public stance to defy the Constitutional Court order for him to appear at the inquiry was a first of its kind from any SA president, current or former, under a new constitution.

She added that no excuse could be acceptable for defying the law and that Zuma was not above it.

“There are many people who are not happy with being dragged to court but because no-one is above the law, everyone goes through the courts and trusts that if one court gets it wrong, the next one will fix it,” she said.

Madonsela said Zuma was the reason the inquiry was established in 2018, largely because of the allegations levelled against him.