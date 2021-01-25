Mmusi Mamaine's One SA to contest local elections through independent candidates

“We are convinced that to change our country we desperately and urgently require a change in both governance and government. To this end, we must provide the people of SA something new and different, guided by the principle of giving true power back to the people.

“OSA is not a political party and will not become a political party.

“We believe the party-political system is fundamentally broken and adding another party to the ever-growing list is not a viable solution,” said Maimane.

He said he will start to meet and recruit possible candidates to stand for the elections. This process will be completed in March this year.

“What is patently clear is that local government is failing and our citizens are suffering as a result. Therefore, the national council has resolved to support a cohort of independent candidates chosen by their communities to stand for election as ward councillors in the local government elections.