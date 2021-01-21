Sassa says it has no money to extend the temporary disability grant

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has told parliament that it does not have the money to reinstate and extend the temporary disability grants that lapsed last month.

Dianne Dunkerley, Sassa's executive manager responsible for grants administration, told the National Assembly's social development portfolio committee that the extension of the grant to about 210,000 recipients for the remainder of the financial year would cost about R1.2bn.

She said the agency had about R411m available. The amount is based on an assumption of an 80% return of lapsed temporary disability grants after an assessment process. Should the rate of return for the lapsed grants be 50%, the possible funds available for utilisation would increase to R817m, she said.

Temporary disability grants were extended beyond the period for which they were approved — from February to December 2020 — under the Disaster Management Act. The cost of these extensions was about R1.8bn, which came from the agency's existing allocation, MPs heard.

The grant is provided to citizens who are unable to work as a result of a functional limitation caused by a disability or medical condition. It is not provided for people who are able to find work or for those who have chronic conditions which are manageable with treatment.

The grant can be given either as a permanent grant or as a temporary arrangement for between six and 12 months, after which the grant lapses.

If a recipient is still unable to work, they have to do a new application with a new medical assessment.