Pleas for the president: Don't shut us down, say alcohol, tourism industries

The alcohol and tourism industries have made an impassioned plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa not to close them down or impose further restrictions on them.

The pleas come ahead of a scheduled address on Monday night, just days after the country officially entered into a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The industries have vowed to adopt a “no-nonsense” approach during the festive season in a bid to safeguard lives, protect 415,000 jobs and continue to support more than a million people who depend on them for survival.

“The previous alcohol bans and prolonged restrictions on the trade of alcohol saw an estimated 7,400 jobs lost, R14.2bn in lost sales revenue and more than R7.4bn loss in taxes and excise duties in the beer industry alone,” said Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) CEO Patricia Pillay.

“The craft brewery sector was particularly hard hit, with 30% of breweries shutting their doors and those that managed to stay open being forced to retrench staff, resulting in hundreds of job losses.