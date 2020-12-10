Bay acting city manager to correct report given to Cogta on Bhanga's election

MEC declared Bhanga’s election unlawful based on acting city boss’s report

Acting city manager Mandla George will write to the co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department to correct a report he submitted which led to MEC Xolile Nqatha insisting the election of DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga as Nelson Mandela Bay’s mayor was unlawful.



In his December 5 report to Cogta boss Andile Fani, George said he had received a report informing him that Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels had been elected as acting speaker after he recused himself...

