DA vows to give power to the people

Days of breaking trust with South Africans well and truly over, new leader promises after convincing win

PREMIUM

It is time to put the power in the people’s hands, John Steenhuisen said on Sunday after scoring a landslide victory to become the DA’s new leader for the next three years.



Steenhuisen garnered 80% of the votes at the virtual elective congress in a bruising defeat of his opponent, KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli...

