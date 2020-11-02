DA vows to give power to the people
Days of breaking trust with South Africans well and truly over, new leader promises after convincing win
It is time to put the power in the people’s hands, John Steenhuisen said on Sunday after scoring a landslide victory to become the DA’s new leader for the next three years.
Steenhuisen garnered 80% of the votes at the virtual elective congress in a bruising defeat of his opponent, KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.