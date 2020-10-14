‘Khusta’ Jack back in active politics

PREMIUM

Anti-apartheid activist-turned businessman Mkhuseli “Khusta” Jack is making a comeback into active politics, saying he cannot sit by as service delivery continues to nosedive in Nelson Mandela Bay.



Jack is launching a residents’ movement next month which he says will be at the forefront of solving people’s service-delivery issues such as fixing potholes and broken street lights...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.