Politics

‘Khusta’ Jack back in active politics

Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi Politics reporter 14 October 2020

Anti-apartheid activist-turned businessman Mkhuseli “Khusta” Jack is making a comeback into active politics, saying he cannot sit by as service delivery continues to nosedive in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Jack is launching a residents’ movement next month which he says will be at the forefront of solving people’s service-delivery issues such as fixing potholes and broken street lights...

