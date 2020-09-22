WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele on law enforcement during level 1
Police minister Bheki Cele and police managers will on Tuesday brief the media on law enforcement during level 1 of the lockdown.
On Monday, SA moved to the last level of its lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that the country would move to level 1 from midnight on Sunday.
Under level 1, all sectors will be allowed to trade and the curfew is between midnight and 4am daily.
