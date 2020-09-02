Agrizzi's PA tells state capture inquiry about Nomvula Mokonyane's birthday hampers from Bosasa

ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane was regularly sent birthday hampers from the offices of Bosasa executives, the state capture inquiry heard on Wednesday.

Mokonyane’s name was flagged by Gina Pieters, the former PA of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, when she testified about interactions she had when arranging presents for Mokonyane and her PA of 21 years, Sandy Thomas.

Pieters revealed that she authorised the gifts to the duo with instructions from Agrizzi and help from the procurement department at Bosasa.

“At some point in my tenure to Mr Agrizzi I was requested to send [birthday] hampers to Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA, Sandy Thomas. I cannot, however, recall the exact date but I do have evidence that it was definitely from 2010. It could have been before that as well,” Pieters said.

She said the sending of hampers was a common occurrence, and she had reminders set for them to be delivered. The hampers included chocolates, nuts and dried fruit. She told the inquiry she interacted directly with Thomas, who asked for the hampers to be delivered to her physical address.

Pieters made reference to e-mails in which she facilitated the sending of hampers. In one e-mail directed to the then head of Bosasa's procurement department, Dudu Dube, she asked for the hampers to be delivered as soon as possible.

“Happy birthday. May the Lord bless you always. Regards Gavin,” read one message accompanying a hamper meant for Mokonyane. [The late Gavin Watson was CEO of Bosasa.]

The e-mail stipulated “please do not make any reference to Bosasa” in capital letters.