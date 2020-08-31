ANC protesters claim to have disbanded regional task team

A group of ANC members who claim to represent 52 branches in Nelson Mandela Bay said they had decided to disband the regional task team led by Nceba Faku.

This came a day after ANC regional co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula gave Andile Lungisa 72 hours to resign as a councillor and to step down as a branch task team member of the Ward 2 branch.

On Monday, a group of protesters gathered outside the ANC’s regional headquarters, Florence Matomela House, and said they had appointed a new regional task team made of youths, women and people of other racial groups to reflect the demographic of the metro.

The group’s leader, Nick Nama, said the gathering was not about factions but rooting out corruption and replacing an ineffective regional task team.

Nama said the task team was fractured.