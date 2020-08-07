'Petty politicking' DA MP rapped over knuckles for 'field hospital mix-up'

The national health department has dismissed claims by a DA MP about a field hospital not being operational in the North West and demanded an apology.

“The ministry became aware of a tweet posted by the DA’s Ms Siviwe Gwarube, where she accused the minister of health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize, of lying about the status of Maseve field hospital in the North West and alleged it was still an empty field,” said national health spokesperson Lwazi Manzi.

Despite being corrected by a senior official from the health department, who is an administrator at the North West health department, Gwarube persisted with her allegations and “preposterously” changed her story to suit her narrative and “cheap” political agenda, said the department.