Zondo angry at high court judge's disregard for state capture inquiry

Makhubele had essentially forced the inquiry's hand into granting the postponement.

She had failed to adhere to the inquiry rules, which required that a postponement be requested in writing at least seven days before the date given for testimony. She further failed to come to the inquiry to motivate her request for the postponement.

Her lawyer, Gift Shakoane SC, had called her to inform her that proceedings could be moved to Saturday, but she indicated she was too distraught after experiencing a burst tyre and losing control of her vehicle on Thursday night.

Zondo did not hide his displeasure with Makhubele’s failure to appear before him, saying she had caused a huge inconvenience for the inquiry.

He stressed that he must hear her evidence as soon as possible.