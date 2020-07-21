'DA evictions bring SA into disrepute': Lindiwe Sisulu threatens legal action

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu has vowed to take the DA-led governments of the Cape Town and the Western Cape, and some of the party's MPs, to court should forceful evictions continue.

Sisulu made the threat on Tuesday during virtual sitting of the National Assembly, where the spending plans of the human settlements, water and sanitation department were under discussion.

During the debate, DA MP Emma Powell said Sisulu's department had a long history of failing to deliver basic services such as low-cost housing and drinking water, but was now quick to blame its many years of failure on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Powell said it was regrettable that the budget tabled by Sisulu's department showed that the human settlements grant would be reduced by R1.7bn as part of the government's reprioritisation of funds as it moves to mitigate the socio-economic impacts of the coronavirus.

“This is the money that provinces use to build formal houses. To make matters worse, when these budget cuts were presented to our portfolio committee last week, the department didn’t even know how these cuts were going to affect housing delivery in eight of our nine provinces, because the only province that had submitted its revised housing delivery plans was the Western Cape,” said Powell.