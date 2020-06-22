'Difficult days ahead': Cyril Ramaphosa warns of job losses post lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned on Monday of a job loss tsunami in the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter, focused on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was inevitable for people’s livelihoods to be destroyed as businesses folded. He said employers, big and small, would have to retrench to mitigate the economic impact brought about by the lockdown.

The reality, said Ramaphosa, was that it would take a long time for the economy to recover to what it was before the pandemic.

Even worse, the economy was ailing before the coronavirus and unemployment was already high with youth unemployment at 55%.

It has been predicted that the country’s general unemployment rate, which stood at 30% pre-coronavirus, may climb to 50% by next year.