Jacob Zuma supporters slam 'careerist' Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina

Backers of Jacob Zuma, known as “RET champions”, have labelled Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina a political opportunist.

Masina incurred the wrath of the RET champions when he criticised the former president and his son Duduzane Zuma for releasing their Zooming with Zumas videos during a pandemic.

Masina, a known Zuma backer and RET activist, had said that he was “deeply disturbed and disappointed with the content of the video” and called on South Africans to focus on the coronavirus and also allow the government to lead the nation.

However, his fellow RET champions did not take kindly to his comments and have used the opportunity to display how much of a hypocrite they think Masina is.

Speaking on behalf of RET champions, Nkosentsha Shezi said they felt duty-bound to defend Zuma against “self-serving political careerists who somersault before elective conferences of the ANC, in unprincipled attempts of positioning themselves”.