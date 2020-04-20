Metro faces budget rush after disaster declaration lifted

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will have just 30 days to pass its 2020-2021 budget after the national disaster declaration is lifted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.



This is according to a conditional exemption notice in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), which states that the declaration is scheduled to expire on June 15...

