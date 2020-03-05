New coalition government for Bay could be reality by end of next week

A new coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay, made up of the DA, UDM, COPE, ACDP and United Front, could govern the city by the end of next week, according to DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga.



Speaking after a meeting with some of the local leaders of the various parties on Thursday, Bhanga said they agreed that they “might” work together on principle to remove the current regime...

