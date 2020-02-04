EFF calls on De Klerk to return Nobel prize, foundation says it doesn't respond to the party

The EFF has called on former apartheid president FW de Klerk to be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize, but the FW de Klerk Foundation isn't paying attention, telling TimesLIVE it "doesn't respond to the EFF".

On the 30th anniversary of De Klerk's historic 1990 speech, when it was announced political parties would be unbanned, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the De Klerk government should not be credited for the unbanning of liberation movements and the release of former president Nelson Mandela because it was “responsible for too many massacres”.

“Seeing that God has given him a long life, De Klerk can still repent and admit to his role in the crimes against humanity committed by his regime, under his watch, including the gruesome activities of Vlakplaas.

“We call on De Klerk to return the Nobel Peace Prize because there is blood on his hands. He is not a peacemaker. No one should ever be awarded for asking victims of apartheid to make peace with apartheid. Apartheid is a crime against humanity and its leaders are no peacemakers,” said Ndlozi.

Nldozi said the EFF rejects the notion that De Klerk unbanned political parties and released prisoners willingly.

“It is not him nor his government, but the selfless struggle by the masses, the youth in particular.