We won’t take your homes — ANC

Party defends move to change key clause in land expropriation bill

By Guy Rogers - 28 January 2020

The ANC does not want to seize your home — however, the criteria for the expropriation of land without compensation must still be decided.

“Someone’s home in Port Elizabeth? No, it will not include that,” senior ANC member and parliamentary chair of the ad hoc committee on section 25, Dr Mathole Motshekga, said yesterday. ..

