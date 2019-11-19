DA chooses Funzi Ngobeni to replace Herman Mashaba as Joburg mayor

City of Johannesburg finance mayoral committee member Funzi Ngobeni has been chosen as the DA mayoral candidate to replace Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba will step down from his job on November 27 after his dramatic resignation from the DA in protest about the election of Helen Zille as chairperson of the party's federal council.

TimesLIVE understands that Ngobeni had been recommended as the mayoral candidate for Johannesburg by a selection panel which sat on Monday last week.

The top three names for the post included his colleagues health MMC Mpho Phalatse and economic development MMC Leah Knott.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gauteng DA leader John Moodey congratulated Ngobeni, who was always a front-runner to take over from Mashaba.

“We congratulate Funzela on his election. We trust he will be elected to serve the people of Johannesburg as executive mayor, and we commit our support to him unconditionally in the pursuit of creating one South Africa for all,” said Moodey.