Former Sars official Ivan Pillay attempts to stop 'rogue unit' report being shared

Former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay has filed an affidavit to prevent the sharing of the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) report into the so-called “rogue unit”.

His affidavit was in support of an application by state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo not to have the report disseminated.

The EFF attached the classified report in an equality court matter involving its leader, Julius Malema, and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in July.