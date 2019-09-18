Bhisho spends millions on rent

The Eastern Cape government spends R20.3m on office rental every month, equating to R243m a year.

This was revealed in a response from premier Oscar Mabuyane to questions submitted by DA leader in the legislature Nqaba Bhanga.

The bulk of the rental expenditure is in the Amathole region, which amounts to R15m a month.

The news comes as the Eastern Cape government advertised a call for proposals for the development of new offices in Bhisho.

The province aims to develop the precinct through a public-private partnership model as outlined in the Public Finance Management Act and for which the National Treasury has provided approval.

The aim is to have all government departments housed in one precinct.

“The people of the Eastern Cape deserve adequate hospital buildings, clinics and schools, not costly offices for officials,” Bhanga said.