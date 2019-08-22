Bay opposition parties push ahead to oust mayor Mongameli Bobani

Opposition determined to continue with Friday’s special council meeting despite speaker Mafaya rejecting petition

Opposition parties have vowed to push ahead with a council meeting on Friday to oust Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani.



This is despite speaker Buyelwa Mafaya rejecting their petition, which contained the signatures of 66 councillors out of a council of 120 who called for a special meeting...

