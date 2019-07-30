Busisiwe Mkhwebane slams judge in Pravin Gordhan case, saying she 'overreached'

"With respect, the public protector is of the view that Judge Potterill overreached. Instead of confining herself to matters relating to minister Gordhan’s application for the staying of the implementation of remedial action, the judge went beyond her scope and dealt with merits of the review application," said Segalwe.

He said in her judgment, Potterill "preempted" the outcome of the review application by addressing matters she had not been called upon to hear and "pronouncing" on issues that were not placed before her.

"Judge Potterill effectively tied the hands of and preempted the outcome of the review court. This raises the question whether there is still a need to continue with review proceedings.

"Further, it is curious that the judge deemed it fit to ventilate Mr Pillay’s qualifications or lack thereof and pronounce on the issue, and yet held that the disparaging remarks that minister Gordhan made against advocate Mkhwebane in his application for both the review and the interdict, which the public protector had requested the court to strike out, be deferred for the review proceedings," he said.