Ace Magashule: ANC will fire failing ministers, like Rwanda does

The ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has suggested that SA copy Rwanda and fire under-performing ministers at the drop of a hat.

Magashule was addressing the media at the ANC head office, Luthuli House, on the outcomes of the three-day national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla.

Magashule said the lekgotla agreed that there must be rigorous performance-monitoring of members of the NEC.

When pressed on how different this would be from previous performance agreements that ministers have signed with the president - which have been criticised as nothing more than a public-relations exercise - Magashule said there would be consequences this time.

Said Magashule: "The president is going to be very harsh and we are going to support the president. We will be calling people and saying, 'You are failing, you are lazy and we do not see you moving.' Because it is the ANC that goes back to the masses to say, 'Sorry. Vote for the ANC.'