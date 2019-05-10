‘Mmusi Maimane will continue to lead this party’, says DA’s Athol Trollip

The Democratic Alliance federal council's chairperson Athol Trollip has said that Mmusi Maimane will enjoy the support of the party despite them failing to grow support in this year's elections.

There's speculation that Maimane's detractors in the DA will attempt to use the party's poor showing in the elections as a valid reason to oust him.

Trollip who addressed the media after Maimane at the IEC Results centre in Pretoria said he supported the party leader.

Both Maimane's predecessors Tony Leon and Helen Zille managed to grow the party following in four successive elections since 1994.

Trollip said they take collective responsibility for how the party fared.

"Mmusi Maimane will continue to lead this party. He led the team and we all take responsibility and there's no irresponsibility about his leadership," Trollip said.

He said the elections were tough and heavily contested.

"Mmusi led a magnificent campaign; he has my support and the support of the party going forward into the next elections which will be in 2021 which will be critical. We will show there that we can grow at local level and win more cities under his (Maimane) leadership," Trollop said.