DA mulls objecting to election result

The DA is discussing the possibility of objecting to the election result, given issues experienced on voting day.

A number of polling stations ran out of ballot papers, some ID scanners malfunctioned and there were reports that the ink used to mark those who had voted was rubbing off, increasing fears that some might try to cast their ballot more than once.

The DA’s representative at the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) result centre, Mike Moriarty, said the party had lodged about 2,500 complaints around the country.

“A complaint is not an objection, but it is something that is material,” he said.

“Objections, such as they have been so far, were lodged by different party agents in an undefined number of polling stations around the country. We don’t have the total number of that [but] I think it will be in the order of about 60.”