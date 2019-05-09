'Cyril Ramaphosa's government will be accountable': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Senior ANC leader Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday South Africans can expect a government that is accountable and which will prioritise service delivery.

Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday visited the IEC centre in KwaZulu-Natal and during a walkabout, said she was satisfied with the party's performance at the polls at the time.

"I am hopeful that we are because we worked hard in government and in the campaign," Dlamini-Zuma said.

At the time, the ANC was leading in both national and provincial polls at 56.9% and 55.81% respectively.

She attributed the strength of the party to unity within it after it's Nasrec elective conference and said that had resulted in a peaceful and impactful campaign.