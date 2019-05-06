Politics

Heavy police presence at Durban city hall as special votes commence

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER and LWANDILE BHENGU - 06 May 2019
There was a strong police presence at the city hall in Durban, a designated special voting station, on Monday morning.
There was a strong police presence at the city hall in Durban, a designated special voting station, on Monday morning.
Image: LWANDILE BHENGU

A strong contingent of police surrounded Durban's city hall as voters trickled in to cast their special votes on Monday.

Independent Electoral Commission presiding officer Mamotsau Sithole said she was expecting 43 voters over the next two days. Her team was also expected to do four home visits.

The IEC set aside Monday and Tuesday for those who will not be able to make it to voting stations on May 8, because of health issues or work and other commitments.

The city hall precinct has been the scene of unrest since last week after striking municipal workers went on the rampage.

The municipality's water and sanitation employees took to the streets in protest over salary increases allegedly granted to uMkhonto weSizwe veterans employed in the department. Eleven were arrested and charged with public violence.

"We are not expecting any trouble because we have a strong police presence here."

Sithole said most people who registered for the special vote were either ill or working on May 8.

Mbongeni Zondi, a salesman, told TimesLIVE that he cast his vote on Monday so that he could work and study on May 8.

"I want to use the day to study for my test on Thursday and to see clients."

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
Straight up: SA kids explain politics and the elections

Most Read

X