He said all DA voters would have to go out and vote for the party on May 8.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane‚ playing on Ramaphosa’s “shocked” reaction to state capture‚ loadshedding and the poor state of the railway service‚ warned that the biggest shock awaiting Ramaphosa would be an ANC loss at the polls.

“When you ask him about anything‚ he is always shocked.

“Well I am here to give him one message; Mr Ramaphosa‚ on the 8th of May‚ the biggest shock of your life is coming when the people vote you and your party out of office‚” Maimane said.

At the EFF Workers’ Day rally in Alexandra‚ northern Johannesburg, EFF leader Julius Malema cautioned the “black elite” and white people in Sandton that the day that they would face the revolt of people of Alexandra was near.

Malema said when the day came that Alex residents had had enough‚ they would be left no choice but to occupy Sandton and help themselves to whatever the rich owned and had.

“How do white people in Sandton sleep when they see their neighbours here in Alex living like this?” he asked.

“We keep blaming the government‚ yes let us do that but what are Sandton people doing to help their neighbours?

“They are not doing anything but they are staying behind high walls because they are scared of us.

“They are eating alone and when you are eating alone your subconscious tells you to build high walls before these people come.”

Malema said high walls were not going to stop Alex residents from saying “enough is enough‚ let us go eat with the people of Sandton”.