ANC won't be 'cajoled' into Ramaphosa vs Maimane TV debate

The ANC has poured cold water on claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa is going head-to-head with DA leader Mmusi Maimane in a pre-elections debate organised by the SABC.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said in a statement on Wednesday that the party was not aware of any debate between the two.

"The ANC refuses to be cajoled into a debate that never was between the ANC president comrade Cyril Ramaphosa [and] DA leader Mmusi Maimane," said Mbalula.

He was reacting to reports that Ramaphosa was going up against Maimane in what would have been an unprecedented pre-elections debate in democratic SA.

News of the pending SABC debate broke on Tuesday when Maimane released a statement saying he was looking forward to debating with Ramaphosa.

Maimane said in a statement that he had received a formal invite to participate in The Big Debate’s official presidential debate which was due to be held on April 28 and to be flighted on SABC 2 and some of the public broadcaster's radio stations.