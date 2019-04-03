Duarte's Maseko tongue-lashing: Malema weighs in on Twitter

The incident happened at an ANC media briefing on Tuesday, where Duarte described the reporter as “arrogant” and a “bully”.

The ANC’s Tony Yengeni said in a tweet during the fallout over the verbal altercation on Tuesday night: “I fully support comrade Jessie. Our ANC DSG for putting Maseko into his miserable DA little corner..!”

Malema retweeted the message to his own followers. He, too, has had his fair share of scraps with journalists.

In the latest, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is investigating whether he should be held liable for electoral misconduct for endangering journalist Karima Brown by tweeting her cellphone number and saying she was "not a real journalist".