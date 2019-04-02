State capture investigator details visits to Bosasa-sponsored security upgrades at Linda Mti's home

An investigator for the state capture inquiry has corroborated evidence by former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux, detailing various security upgrades that the company installed for former prisons boss Linda Mti.

Earlier this year, Le Roux testified that - apart from his normal duties in the company - he headed a special projects team that oversaw the installation of home security upgrades for high-profile politicians and state officials at the request of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

Le Roux claimed upgrades were installed to properties belonging to, among others, ANC national chairman and mining minister Gwede Mantashe, environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former department of correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, and Mti.

On Monday, the commission's investigator, Patrick Mlambo, testified about an inspection he conducted in February, along with Le Roux, of two properties belonging to Mti in the Eastern Cape. Mlambo said although Le Roux did not know the street names nor house numbers, he was able to accurately rely on his memory to navigate his way to the properties.

Mti is alleged to have received the installation of an electric fence, LED perimeter lighting and an "energiser" at both his properties in the province, all of which Bosasa paid for.