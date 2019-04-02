State capture investigator details visits to Bosasa-sponsored security upgrades at Linda Mti's home
An investigator for the state capture inquiry has corroborated evidence by former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux, detailing various security upgrades that the company installed for former prisons boss Linda Mti.
Earlier this year, Le Roux testified that - apart from his normal duties in the company - he headed a special projects team that oversaw the installation of home security upgrades for high-profile politicians and state officials at the request of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
Le Roux claimed upgrades were installed to properties belonging to, among others, ANC national chairman and mining minister Gwede Mantashe, environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former department of correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, and Mti.
On Monday, the commission's investigator, Patrick Mlambo, testified about an inspection he conducted in February, along with Le Roux, of two properties belonging to Mti in the Eastern Cape. Mlambo said although Le Roux did not know the street names nor house numbers, he was able to accurately rely on his memory to navigate his way to the properties.
Mti is alleged to have received the installation of an electric fence, LED perimeter lighting and an "energiser" at both his properties in the province, all of which Bosasa paid for.
The first property the pair inspected was in Colchester.
"Our going there was really based on his (Le Roux's) recollection. He could find the place so we didn't really struggle. It was in a residential complex. At the time they did the installation, it was not a security complex; it was just freestanding houses. We arrived at the gate and we realised we couldn’t gain access. There was an access pad where we had to punch in an access code for entry," Mlambo said.
At another gate they met the estate manager and he allowed them entry.
"[Le Roux] knew exactly where to go so he just drove directly to the place. We could see the electric fence because it was visible and one of the perimeter lights was immediately visible to us."
The next day, the pair conducted another inspection in the Green Bushes area.
"This was a bit of a tricky one for Le Roux … It’s in a very bushy area. It's basically plots, getting there is a bit of a challenge and he [Le Roux] admitted from the onset that getting there would be a bit of difficulty," Mlambo said.
However, Le Roux was able to navigate his way to the property and Mlambo said he spotted the electric fence and perimeter lighting.
Mlambo's testimony will continue on Tuesday.