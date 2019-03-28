Woman behind the Guptas' Bell Pottinger PR machine is back at work

Victoria Geoghegan, the PR executive most associated with the Guptas and her role in Oakbay Capital's exploiting racial tensions in South Africa, is back in another public relations post in the United Kingdom.

Geoghegan was fired by public relations firm Bell Pottinger in June 2017 after the company found evidence of a social media campaign that highlighted the issue of economic emancipation in a way that the firm considered to be inappropriate and offensive.

Bell Pottinger folded soon thereafter, following the Public Relations and Communications Association’s (PRCA's) decision in September 2017 to terminate its membership from the regulatory body with immediate effect.

The decision by the PRCA followed a complaint by the Democratic Alliance that Bell Pottinger exploited racial tensions in South Africa on behalf of the Gupta family.