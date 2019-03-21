EFF would not exist if PAC was stronger: Julius Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Thursday told EFF supporters in Sharpeville that South Africa would be a better place had former PAC leader Robert Sobukwe been the country's first democratic president.

Malema said this during the commemoration of Sharpeville Day in remembrance of the massacre that took place in the area in 1960.

The firebrand leader accused the ANC of being in bed "with boers" saying "only Sobukwe had confronted boers directly".

According to Malema, had Sobukwe lived to become the country's president, the #FeesMustFall movement would have been unnecessary as free education would have been automatic.

Said Malema: "We needed Sobukwe in 1994. He should have been our president because the boers feared him.

"If the PAC was strong, the EFF would have never come to existence because we would have left the ANC to join the PAC," he went on.