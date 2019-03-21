EFF will send ex-convict Kenny Motsamai to NCOP: Julius Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party will fight the criminal record of former Pan Africanist Congress freedom fighter Kenny Motsamai in order to be able to deploy him in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Mosamai was convicted for killing a white traffic officer in Rustenburg in 1989.

Malema said Motsamai's criminal record must be expunged for it was "a political record".

According to Malema, Motsamai was in the league of Nelson Mandela and other ANC political prisoners, the only difference being he shot the oppressor during the struggle.

"Kenny Motsamai is a revolutionary and in a revolution you shoot to kill which is what he did.

"We never expected him to give roses to the boers," (whites) said Malema.

"He (Motsamai) is not a common prisoner, he is a political prisoner in the league of Nelson Mandela.

"You cannot be imprisoned for being in combat with the oppressor. We wish we were there when Kenny Motsamai shot the boers so that when he shoots this side, we shoot the other side."

Malema said the EFF would continue to fight for all political prisoners who were still behind bars to be freed.