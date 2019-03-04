Sipho Pityana to Sandile Zungu: Own up to state capture role

PREMIUM

The reputation of black business professionals in South Africa has been blemished and it is largely due to the likes of Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu and the leader of the newly formed African Transformation Movement party, Mzwanele Manyi. This is according to Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana, who wrote a scathing open letter, in his personal capacity, to Zungu, calling on him to own up to his alleged involvement in the state-capture saga.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.