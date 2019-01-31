'Please Call Me' protest falls on deaf ears outside Vodacom HQ

Members of the "Please Call Me Movement" have expressed disappointment at Vodacom's failure to meet their protest at its Midrand headquarters in support of the "Please Call Me inventor" Nkosana Makate on Thursday morning.

"We arrived at the headquarters and they were nowhere to be seen, they ran away," said the spokesperson for the movement, Phasha Mokgolane.

Mokgolane spoke to TimesLIVE after almost 300 people gathered to demand that protest againstnetwork provider Vodacom, to demand that it pays pay Makate the compensation he is campaigning for.

The protesters met with closed doors, but at one stage they attempted to force entry into the premises.

Security was tight high outside, with the gates locked with chains and police vans present.